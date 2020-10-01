Advertisement

12th St. to close in Topeka

Roadway
Roadway(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Oct. 1, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 12th St. in Topeka will close on Monday, Oct. 5, for utility relocations.

The City of Topeka says utility relocations on 12th St. will start on Monday and warrant the closure of the street. It said Evergy will be relocating electrical lines and poles.

According to the City, there will be two phases to the work. It said first, 12th St. will close for excavation work just west of Fillmore. It said adjacent roadways are neighborhood streets, so it is asking that drivers use an alternate route or the posted detour route as much as possible. It said this closure is expected to last for about two weeks.

The City said the second phase of the work will require one lane to be closed from Clay to Mulvane. It said drivers should expect one lane to be closed for about one month.

For more information on the project, click here.

