Wreck prompts closure of Highway 24 in Pottawatomie Co.
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents are being asked to avoid the area around Highway 24 and Miller Dr. near Wamego.
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office says it is asking residents to avoid the area of Highway 24 and Miller Dr. east of Wamego due to an accident.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway are closed.
