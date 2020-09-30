Advertisement

Wreck prompts closure of Highway 24 in Pottawatomie Co.

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Residents are being asked to avoid the area around Highway 24 and Miller Dr. near Wamego.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, both eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway are closed.

Posted by Pottawatomie Co Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, September 30, 2020

