Wednesday forecast: Cold front today brings the cool down tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front today brings cooler temperatures starting tomorrow and unfortunately it comes through dry as well. Highs will be in the 70s today and 60s to end the week. The next chance of rain is still expected to be Saturday and still expected to bring light rainfall totals with some spots remaining dry.

There does remain a difference in the models for Sunday with one model bringing a cool down while the other model is slightly warmer. Did drop the high for Sunday compared to what the forecast showed the past couple days to average out the computer models. There still remains some differences on the temperatures next week as well but each day brings less of a difference between the models. There does remain consistency on the only rain chances being this weekend and the long range forecast beyond the weekend shows nothing. So the first half of October will likely be very dry.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds NW 10-20, gusting up to 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. Winds NW 10-20, gusting up to 25 mph.

Thursday night is expected to remain mostly clear before clouds increase on Friday HOWEVER if clouds move in overnight that might save temperatures from getting too cold. Right now think many spots will end up in the mid-upper 30s for areas of frost. Highs by Friday will be in the low-mid 60s.

Will keep a chance of rain in all day for Saturday but may end up just occurring in the morning and there’s also a chance rain begins as early as late Friday night. Forecasting mid 60s for now but if there’s more rain or thicker cloud cover limiting warming, it may be much cooler.

Cloud cover and temperatures are a little uncertain for Sunday but sunshine is expected next week with highs gradually warming back up in the 70s.

Taking Action:

Prepare for frost Friday morning. Cover/bring in any vegetation. Don’t think we’ll be below freezing so it won’t be a hard freeze.

Rain is in the forecast on Saturday. Won’t be heavy and the highest chance will occur in the morning but keep checking back each day for updates to details.



