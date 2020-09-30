United Way of Greater Topeka holds virtual campaign kickoff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - United Way of Greater Topeka held a virtual event on Wednesday highlighting the great things to come in their 2021 campaign season.

United Way works with local businesses and charities including Meals on Wheels and the YWCA to provide necessities like proper education, health care and financial stability to the area.

CEO and President Jessica Lehnherr says the pandemic has presented its own challenges, but she’s optimistic about the year to come. “Topeka is an incredible community,” Lehnherr said. “I think it’s gonna be a good year... I just think it’s gonna be different, and challenging, but we’re gonna overcome that.”

For more information about the campaign, check out United Way of Greater Topeka’s virtual toolkit.

