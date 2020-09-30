TPD investigates TPAC break-in

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suspected break-in at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

The Topeka Police Department says around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, officers were dispatched to the Topeka Performing Arts Center in reference to a possible break-in.

According to TPD, upon arrival, officers found that a door had been propped open. It said this is believed to have happened between the evening hours on Sept. 27, and the early morning hours on Sept. 28.

TPD said officers cleared the building and did not find any suspects.

According to the Department, various damages to the building were discovered. It said it currently does not have an estimation of the costs of the damages.

TPD said investigators are working with TPAC staff to determine if there were any stolen items.

TPD said the investigation is ongoing.

