TPD clears area near Gage Park to inspect suspicious package

Police blocked off 6th St. to investigate a suspicious item found in a vehicle.
Police blocked off 6th St. to investigate a suspicious item found in a vehicle.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are asking people to avoid 6th St. between Yorkshire and Gage.

TPD was dispatched to the 4100 block of Southwest 6th St. to investigate a suspicious item found in a vehicle. The TPD Bomb Unit was brought in out of caution. The area has been blocked off while they investigate.

Anyone with information should email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400.

