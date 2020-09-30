TPD clears area near Gage Park to inspect suspicious package

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are asking people to avoid 6th St. between Yorkshire and Gage.

TPD was dispatched to the 4100 block of Southwest 6th St. to investigate a suspicious item found in a vehicle. The TPD Bomb Unit was brought in out of caution. The area has been blocked off while they investigate.

Anyone with information should email telltpd@topeka.org or call 785-368-9400.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.