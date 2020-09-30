Topeka Police Department to participate in national training project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Topeka Police Department has been selected to participate in the ABLE Project which stands for Active Bystander-ship for Law Enforcement.

It’s a select group of departments which are part of the national rollout.

“Well by participating, what they’re saying is there is only so many law enforcement agencies that have been invited to be a part of this, this first round is a train to trainer course so what that means is we will have some officers that go and receive the training and then they’ll come back and present that to their fellow law officers.”

The project focuses on “active by-standership” training.. the chief describes that for us.

“In a nutshell it’s basically see something, say something is what it is but what it also does is gives a foundation to a younger officer or less experienced officer the ability and courage to stand up and do the right things for the right reasons.”

The program was created to teach officers how to intervene, prevent harm, and create a law enforcement culture that supports intervention by police peers.

“That’s really what it is about, how do we save officer’s careers and provide a better service to the public and how do we instill trust in the public and how do we instill trust in the public and police officers. That is what this program is, its giving extra training and another tool belt for the officers. We already have the ability to intervene but this formalizes it and it’s formalized training and brings it to the forefront of the officer’s mind.”

Chief Cochran said that the train to trainer program for the selected officers should start soon and he expects it be taught here in Topeka by the first of the year... that’s when his successor is expected to be on the job.

