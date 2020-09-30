Stormont Vail hosts volunteer appreciation drive thru

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is thanking its volunteers with an appreciation drive-thru, as opposed to an appreciation banquet for the 2020 season.

Stormont Vail Health says each year it holds a Volunteer Appreciation Banquet to thank volunteers for their commitment. It said 2020′s event has been altered to a drive-thru appreciation event.

According to the health network, Stormont Vail team members will be handing out boxed dinners and hold signs to show their appreciation for the volunteers that are committed to the mission of Stormont Vail.

The hospital said the drive-thru will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Hospital main entrance, 1500 SW 10th Ave.

Stormont Vail said the campus currently has a mask requirement for everyone and social distancing guidelines will be followed at the event.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.