Advertisement

Stormont Vail hosts volunteer appreciation drive thru

Stormont Vail
Stormont Vail(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is thanking its volunteers with an appreciation drive-thru, as opposed to an appreciation banquet for the 2020 season.

Stormont Vail Health says each year it holds a Volunteer Appreciation Banquet to thank volunteers for their commitment. It said 2020′s event has been altered to a drive-thru appreciation event.

According to the health network, Stormont Vail team members will be handing out boxed dinners and hold signs to show their appreciation for the volunteers that are committed to the mission of Stormont Vail.

The hospital said the drive-thru will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Stormont Vail Hospital main entrance, 1500 SW 10th Ave.

Stormont Vail said the campus currently has a mask requirement for everyone and social distancing guidelines will be followed at the event.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TPD investigates TPAC break-in

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suspected break-in at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

News

Wreck prompts closure of Highway 24 in Pottawatomie Co.

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Residents are being asked to avoid the area around Highway 24 and Miller Dr. near Wamego.

News

Crash slows traffic Wednesday morning on I-470 in south Topeka

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
A one-car crash slowed traffic Wednesday morning on Interstate 470 between S.W. Gage Boulevard and S.W. Burlingame Road in south Topeka.

News

Woman injured in I-70 crash in East Topeka

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
A woman was injured in a one-car crash Wednesday morning on eastbound Interstate 70 near S.E. Carnahan Avenue, police said.

News

High-flying balloon seen over Topeka now in Indiana

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
An unidentified flying object was seen over Topeka Tuesday, which has several asking what could it be?

Latest News

News

Crews battle early-morning fire in southwest Topeka

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
An early-morning fire Wednesday caused an estimated $35,000 in damage to a home at 5900 S.W. 24th Terrace, officials said.

Coronavirus

Kansas sees over 58,600 cases of COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas has 58,629 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the state and 637 deaths related to the virus.

News

Crash slows traffic Wednesday morning on I-470 in south Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
No serious injuries were reported Wednesday morning when a red car crashed on Interstate 470 just east of the S.W. Gage Boulevard exit in south Topeka, authorities said.

Sports

ESU athletes help clean downtown Emporia

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Emporia State volleyball team had trash bags in hand and masks on as they walked up and down picking up trash in downtown Emporia. This is part of an effort made by the athletics program to help out the community. The tennis and the women’s basketball teams both have spent time helping to clean the city.

News

Kansas home to new clean energy project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas is now the home to a new clean energy project which will originate in Spearville.