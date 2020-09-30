Advertisement

SNSO issues 23 citations in September impaired driving focus

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office issued a total of 23 citations, some with multiple violations, in its September impaired driving focus.

Shawnee County Sheriff Brian Hill says the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office impaired driving mobilization in September garnished a total of four arrests for Driving Under the Influence and 23 citations, some with multiple violations.

According to Sheriff Hill, his office announced on Sept. 12 that several mobilizations would occur in an effort to deter and arrest impaired drivers. He said as a result of those efforts the following enforcement actions were taken:

  • Vehicles Stopped – 30
  • DUI Arrests – 4
  • Average Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) - .159
  • Misdemeanor Arrests – 6
  • Misdemeanor Warrants – 6
  • Citations Issued – 23 (some with multiple violations)
    • 6 Driver’s License Violations
    • 16 Equipment Violations
    • 15 Other Types of Infractions

Sheriff Hill said his office is asking residents to report DUI drivers and to abstain from driving impaired. He said the mobilizations were in compliance with the Impaired Driving and Deterrence Program sponsored by the Kansas Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Asociation.

“Impaired driving continues to be an issue in Kansas,” said Sheriff Hill. “In Shawnee County, we will continue to be proactive in the education and enforcement of impaired driving laws.”

