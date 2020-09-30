Second Manhattan firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A second Manhattan firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Manhattan Fire Department says it was notified on Wednesday that a firefighter tested positive for COVID-19. It said the firefighter began showing symptoms while on duty and left work to be tested. It said the firefighter is currently recovering in isolation at home.

MFD said it immediately started an investigation to determine the level of contact the employee had with other personnel and the public during the course of their duties. It said each employee that was a close contact with the patient will be tested and these employees are currently under quarantine at their homes.

According to MFD, the Riley County Health Department is also conducting contact tracing to find contacts with the public and notify those people.

MFD said it will continue to provide fire, emergency and inspection services to the community during the pandemic. It said plans and procedures have been put in place since the spring to limit staff exposure to the virus and ensure that employees will always be available to carry out its mission.

“We will continue to act quickly when any of our employees test positive or have had close contact with positive patients,” said Manhattan Fire Chief Scott French. “As we have done throughout the pandemic, we are committed to providing the same high level of fire and emergency services to our residents as we always have.”

MFD said it will report the number of active, recovered and positive cases each Monday as part of the normally released Daily Response Form.

According to MFD, the previous firefighter that tested positive has since recovered and returned to duty.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.