Second man in Newton armed robbery pleads guilty

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second defendant in the Newton armed robbery cases has pleaded guilty.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a second defendant pleaded guilty on Wednesday to an armed robbery at a convenience store in Newton.

According to McAllister, Rico Montes, 28, of Wichita, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery. He said in Montes’s plea, he admitted he and co-defendant Jorge Correa, 25, of Wichita, robbed the EZ Trip at 100 S. Main St. in Newton, while another waited in the car. He said Montes and Correa were both armed when they entered the store.

McAllister said Montes is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 16 and could face a penalty of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

According to McAllister, Correa pleaded guilty last week and is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 8. He said Correa admitted to firing several shots during the robbery, injuring no one.

According to McAllister, Jeremiah Urias, 18, of Wichita, is the third defendant alleged to have driven the getaway car. He said Urias is scheduled for a change of plea hearing on Oct. 13.

McAllister said he is grateful for the FBI, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Newton Police Department and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Metzger for their work on the case.

