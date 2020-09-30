Reser’s donates $1,000 to HPHS Spanish Club

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Reser’s Fine Foods made a generous donation on Wednesday in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Reser’s donated $1,000 to the Highland Park High School Spanish Club to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month, which goes from September 15 to October 15.

Due to COVID-19, Reser’s was unable to hold its annual employee and family picnic, so employees decided to donate that money to charities around the city.

Highland Park Spanish teacher Irma Labrador said the money will go toward things like t-shirts, dances, parties and a tasting fair for the club.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.