Advertisement

Lawmakers discuss the aftermath of the first presidential debate

2020 Presidential Debate.
2020 Presidential Debate.(Gray)
By Peter Zampa
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The first presidential debate of the 2020 election cycle is over after the candidates squared off for over an hour-and-a-half Wednesday night. The debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, OH involved constant interruptions, most of which came from President Donald Trump, and arguments on topics ranging from the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic to a vacancy on the Supreme Court.

The debate, hosted by Fox News' Chris Wallace, was the first of three scheduled presidential debates. Some of the other topics of the evening included racism in the United States, law enforcement, and health care.

On numerous occasions, President Donald Trump leveled accusations against Vice President Biden’s son, Hunter, alleging connections to the Russian government. Biden shot back at the president on numerous occasions, calling the president a “clown” and telling him to “shut up.” Biden also called President Trump the worst president in American history.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington are reacting to the first head-to-head between the two. Watch the one-on-one videos below.

Rep. Ralph Abraham (R-LA):

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas home to new clean energy project

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas is now the home to a new clean energy project which will originate in Spearville.

News

Gov. Kelly calls new CMS guidance a step in the right direction

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is praising new CMS guidance on nursing home visits as a step in the right direction for the emotional health of residents and families.

News

President Donald Trump’s limo still has Goodyear tires despite calls for boycott, promise to remove

Updated: 18 hours ago
In August, President Donald Trump called for a boycott of Akron-based Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.'s products and said he would swap out the Goodyear tires from his limousine and after the company called Make America Great Again attire “unacceptable."

News

Kansas families get support to internet access, digital education

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has announced that over 1,700 Kansas families will be receiving support to internet access and digital education.

News

Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour stops in Topeka

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour will make a stop in Kansas’s Capital City.

Latest News

News

Gov. Kelly celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, Hunting and Fishing Day

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month and Hunting and Fishing Day by touring the Meade State Park and Fish Hatchery.

Coronavirus

150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:35 PM CDT
|
150 million rapid COVID-19 tests are being deployed across America.

News

Topeka Chamber PAC endorses candidates for 2020 General Election

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2020 General Election candidate endorsements.

News

House passes 9-8-8 suicide hotline legislature

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:31 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Senator Jerry Moran is applauding the House of Representatives on its passage of the 9-8-8 Suicide Hotline legislature.

News

Trump chooses Barrett for Supreme Court, Kansas lawmakers react

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
President Donald Trump has officially nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve as the next Associate Justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.

News

House passes Continuing Resolution for CCC pleasing Rep. Marshall

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
U.S. Congressman Roger Marshall is pleased with the passage of the Continuing Resolution.