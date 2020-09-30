KWO kicks off water photo contest, student poster research

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Water Office is now accepting submissions for its water photo contest and its student poster research.

The Kansas Water Office says Kansas has been blessed with an abundance of natural resources and is encouraging Kansans to capture the most vital fo these; water. It said it is accepting water photos to be featured in conjunction with the 2020 Virtual Governor’s Water Conference in November. It said the photos need to pertain to water or water use in Kansas. It said examples include bides of water, irrigation, agriculture, recreation and fun or other water infrastructure.

According to the KWO, worthy entries will be voted on during the Conference by its attendees. It said the winning photo will earn a feature photo at the 2021 Governor’s Water Conference. It said the photo will also be displayed in the Kansas State Capitol and the KWO along with second and third place photos throughout the year.

The KWO said the deadline to submit photos is Oct. 31. It said photos should be emailed to kwo-info@kwo.ks.gov.

Additionally, the KWO said student research will also continue to be a feature during the virtual conference. It said undergraduate and graduate students are invited to submit abstracts on their water-relate research to be presented as posters. It said any research that involves water quantity, quality or water education is eligible and cash awards are available. It said the deadline for these submissions is Oct. 26.

