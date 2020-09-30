Advertisement

Konza United Way helps community with Day of Caring

Konza United Way Day of Caring
Konza United Way Day of Caring(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 has changed many things this year, including how the Konza United Way planned to start their annual Kick-off Campaign.

Looking for news ways to involve the community, Konza United Way planned to kickoff their annual campaign by hosting a community Day of Caring event.

With COVID-19 restrictions, members of the Konza United Way participated by adding non-perishable food to local blessing boxes, donating books to the little free library.

Other volunteers created positive message chalk art to help boost moods of those who walk by, with hopes improving outlook on the day.

The mission of the Konza United Way is to focus on the core areas of education, financial stability and health.

“So, what we do is bring partnerships together with other social service organizations to address some of our most…pressing needs at the time, so that may evolve each year.” Konza United Way, CEO, Tara Claussen says.

For more information on how you can support the Konza United Way, visit their website KonzaUnitedWay.org.

