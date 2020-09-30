Kansas Tribes receive funding to help fight violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Kansas Indian tribes are receiving federal public safety grants to help fight violence in their communities.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says two Kansas Indian tries are receiving over $2 million in Department of Justice grants for public safety.

McAllister said the Prairie Band Potawatomi will get $841,082 from the Violence Against Women Tribal Governments Program and $694,698 from Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Formula Program Awards.

According to McAllister, the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska will get $505,757 from Tribal Victim Services Set-Aside Formula Program Awards.

“These funds will assist these important tribes and their leaders in Kansas in their efforts to protect and support the victims and survivors of violence, to hold violent actors responsible and to prevent future violence by addressing the causes of violence in their communities,” McAllister said.

McAllister said the grants are part of a larger $295.8 million award nationally to improve public safety, serve victims of crime and support youth programs in American Indian and Alaska Native communities by the Justice Department.

