Kansas sees over 58,600 cases of COVID-19
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 58,629 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the state and 637 deaths related to the virus.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 dashboard shows the state is sitting at 58,629 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and 637 deaths related to the virus. It also shows that there have been 2,852 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 455,280 negative tests for the virus.
County counts are as follows:
- Allen – 59
- Anderson – 77
- Atchison – 298
- Barber – 6
- Barton – 442
- Bourbon – 175
- Brown – 125
- Butler – 958
- Chase – 80
- Chautauqua – 19
- Cherokee – 495
- Cheyenne – 62
- Clark – 50
- Clay – 51
- Cloud – 71
- Coffey – 120
- Comanche – 12
- Cowley – 389
- Crawford – 1,070
- Decatur - 21
- Dickinson – 196
- Doniphan – 106
- Douglas – 2,185
- Edwards – 50
- Elk - 6
- Ellis – 989
- Ellsworth – 54
- Finney – 2,055
- Ford – 2,859
- Franklin – 377
- Geary – 424
- Gove – 33
- Graham - 34
- Grant – 261
- Gray – 125
- Greeley - 8
- Greenwood – 49
- Hamilton – 46
- Harper – 120
- Harvey – 361
- Haskell – 120
- Hodgeman – 23
- Jackson – 245
- Jefferson – 195
- Jewell – 17
- Johnson – 11,348
- Kearny – 98
- Kingman - 96
- Kiowa – 25
- Labette – 240
- Lane – 13
- Leavenworth – 2,232
- Lincoln - 14
- Linn – 80
- Logan – 18
- Lyon – 1,018
- Marshall – 26
- Marion – 92
- McPherson – 255
- Meade – 127
- Miami – 391
- Mitchell – 44
- Montgomery – 418
- Morris – 39
- Morton – 15
- Nemaha – 113
- Neosho – 152
- Ness – 85
- Norton – 33
- Osage – 111
- Osborne – 9
- Ottawa – 56
- Pawnee – 382
- Phillips – 120
- Pottawatomie – 265
- Pratt – 72
- Rawlins - 40
- Reno – 1,148
- Republic – 49
- Rice – 81
- Riley – 1,404
- Rooks – 95
- Rush - 62
- Russell - 89
- Saline – 733
- Scott – 99
- Sedgwick – 9,008
- Seward – 1,555
- Shawnee – 2,765
- Sheridan – 23
- Sherman – 33
- Smith – 8
- Stafford – 58
- Stanton – 64
- Stevens – 134
- Sumner – 203
- Thomas – 145
- Trego – 35
- Wabaunsee – 71
- Wallace - 18
- Washington – 20
- Wichita - 5
- Wilson – 62
- Woodson – 22
- Wyandotte – 7,095
