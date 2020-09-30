Advertisement

Kansas sees over 58,600 cases of COVID-19

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:06 AM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has 58,629 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the state and 637 deaths related to the virus.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 dashboard shows the state is sitting at 58,629 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and 637 deaths related to the virus. It also shows that there have been 2,852 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 455,280 negative tests for the virus.

County counts are as follows:

  • Allen – 59
  • Anderson – 77
  • Atchison – 298
  • Barber – 6
  • Barton – 442
  • Bourbon – 175
  • Brown – 125
  • Butler – 958
  • Chase – 80
  • Chautauqua – 19
  • Cherokee – 495
  • Cheyenne – 62
  • Clark – 50
  • Clay – 51
  • Cloud – 71
  • Coffey – 120
  • Comanche – 12
  • Cowley – 389
  • Crawford – 1,070
  • Decatur - 21
  • Dickinson – 196
  • Doniphan – 106
  • Douglas – 2,185
  • Edwards – 50
  • Elk - 6
  • Ellis – 989
  • Ellsworth – 54
  • Finney – 2,055
  • Ford – 2,859
  • Franklin – 377
  • Geary – 424
  • Gove – 33
  • Graham - 34
  • Grant – 261
  • Gray – 125
  • Greeley - 8
  • Greenwood – 49
  • Hamilton – 46
  • Harper – 120
  • Harvey – 361
  • Haskell – 120
  • Hodgeman – 23
  • Jackson – 245
  • Jefferson – 195
  • Jewell – 17
  • Johnson – 11,348
  • Kearny – 98
  • Kingman - 96
  • Kiowa – 25
  • Labette – 240
  • Lane – 13
  • Leavenworth – 2,232
  • Lincoln - 14
  • Linn – 80
  • Logan – 18
  • Lyon – 1,018
  • Marshall – 26
  • Marion – 92
  • McPherson – 255
  • Meade – 127
  • Miami – 391
  • Mitchell – 44
  • Montgomery – 418
  • Morris – 39
  • Morton – 15
  • Nemaha – 113
  • Neosho – 152
  • Ness – 85
  • Norton – 33
  • Osage – 111
  • Osborne – 9
  • Ottawa – 56
  • Pawnee – 382
  • Phillips – 120
  • Pottawatomie – 265
  • Pratt – 72
  • Rawlins - 40
  • Reno – 1,148
  • Republic – 49
  • Rice – 81
  • Riley – 1,404
  • Rooks – 95
  • Rush - 62
  • Russell - 89
  • Saline – 733
  • Scott – 99
  • Sedgwick – 9,008
  • Seward – 1,555
  • Shawnee – 2,765
  • Sheridan – 23
  • Sherman – 33
  • Smith – 8
  • Stafford – 58
  • Stanton – 64
  • Stevens – 134
  • Sumner – 203
  • Thomas – 145
  • Trego – 35
  • Wabaunsee – 71
  • Wallace - 18
  • Washington – 20
  • Wichita - 5
  • Wilson – 62
  • Woodson – 22
  • Wyandotte – 7,095

For more information visit the KDHE website.

