Kansas sees over 58,600 cases of COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID-19 dashboard shows the state is sitting at 58,629 confirmed cases of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic and 637 deaths related to the virus. It also shows that there have been 2,852 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 and 455,280 negative tests for the virus.

County counts are as follows:

Allen – 59

Anderson – 77

Atchison – 298

Barber – 6

Barton – 442

Bourbon – 175

Brown – 125

Butler – 958

Chase – 80

Chautauqua – 19

Cherokee – 495

Cheyenne – 62

Clark – 50

Clay – 51

Cloud – 71

Coffey – 120

Comanche – 12

Cowley – 389

Crawford – 1,070

Decatur - 21

Dickinson – 196

Doniphan – 106

Douglas – 2,185

Edwards – 50

Elk - 6

Ellis – 989

Ellsworth – 54

Finney – 2,055

Ford – 2,859

Franklin – 377

Geary – 424

Gove – 33

Graham - 34

Grant – 261

Gray – 125

Greeley - 8

Greenwood – 49

Hamilton – 46

Harper – 120

Harvey – 361

Haskell – 120

Hodgeman – 23

Jackson – 245

Jefferson – 195

Jewell – 17

Johnson – 11,348

Kearny – 98

Kingman - 96

Kiowa – 25

Labette – 240

Lane – 13

Leavenworth – 2,232

Lincoln - 14

Linn – 80

Logan – 18

Lyon – 1,018

Marshall – 26

Marion – 92

McPherson – 255

Meade – 127

Miami – 391

Mitchell – 44

Montgomery – 418

Morris – 39

Morton – 15

Nemaha – 113

Neosho – 152

Ness – 85

Norton – 33

Osage – 111

Osborne – 9

Ottawa – 56

Pawnee – 382

Phillips – 120

Pottawatomie – 265

Pratt – 72

Rawlins - 40

Reno – 1,148

Republic – 49

Rice – 81

Riley – 1,404

Rooks – 95

Rush - 62

Russell - 89

Saline – 733

Scott – 99

Sedgwick – 9,008

Seward – 1,555

Shawnee – 2,765

Sheridan – 23

Sherman – 33

Smith – 8

Stafford – 58

Stanton – 64

Stevens – 134

Sumner – 203

Thomas – 145

Trego – 35

Wabaunsee – 71

Wallace - 18

Washington – 20

Wichita - 5

Wilson – 62

Woodson – 22

Wyandotte – 7,095

