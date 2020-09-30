Advertisement

Kansas reports 1,120 new cases since Monday, Derby High School football listed as active cluster

(MGN)
(MGN)(WIBW)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported an additional 1,120 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday, as well as 41 new deaths.

The state is also reporting 2,917 total hospitalizations.

This is the second week that the department is naming active clusters with their new policy. In Sedgwick County, the Derby High School football team was listed as a cluster with 14 cases in the past two weeks. The Derby School District canceled their football game on Friday due to COVID-19 and suspended football-related activities.

The state also listed Wichita Work Release as an active cluster with five cases in the past two weeks.

Statewide, most named active clusters are long-term care facilities.

Out of 521,450 people tested, 461,701 tests have come back from KDHE and private labs as negative.

KDHE Secretary Dr. Lee Norman will hold a news conference Wednesday at 4 p.m.

