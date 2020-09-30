Advertisement

K-State announces Cayman Islands Classic canceled for 2020

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his players from the bench in the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Wake Forest, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his players from the bench in the first half of a First Four game of the NCAA college basketball tournament against Wake Forest, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)(WIBW)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State men’s basketball’s slated Thanksgiving-week tournament, the Cayman Islands Classic, won’t happen this year.

The athletic department announced Wednesday the fourth-annual event scheduled for Nov. 23-25 in Niceville, FL has been canceled due to the NCAA changing the college basketball season’s start date from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.

The tournament had already been moved from its original location of George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands to Niceville due to the pandemic before its cancellation.

“Obviously, we are disappointed that we won’t be able to compete in the Cayman Islands Classic this season,” head men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber said. “It was a really competitive field and would have been a great challenge for our team. We look forward to being a part of the tournament in a future season.”

The Wildcats were scheduled to play Oregon State Nov. 23, followed by either La Salle or Ole Miss Nov. 24. K-State would have rounded out the event with a final game against one of the tournament’s remaining teams: Northern Iowa, Miami, Nevada or Western Kentucky.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel the tournament because of several variables, including the COVID-19 pandemic,” Joe Wright, Chief Executive Officer for Caymax Sports Ltd, said. “We are disappointed because we had an incredible lineup and we were excited to watch these talented teams compete. We look forward to welcoming teams back to the Cayman Islands in 2021.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ESU athletes help clean downtown Emporia

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
The Emporia State volleyball team had trash bags in hand and masks on as they walked up and down picking up trash in downtown Emporia. This is part of an effort made by the athletics program to help out the community. The tennis and the women’s basketball teams both have spent time helping to clean the city.

Sports

Emporia State athletes clean up downtown

Updated: 7 hours ago
Emporia State volleyball players grouped together to help clean downtown Emporia.

Sports

Tae Thomas blazes her own trail

Updated: 18 hours ago
Kicker Talayah Thomas blazes her own trail amidst the already great tradition of the Thomas family in Topeka High School sports.

Sports

Tae Thomas blazes her own path

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kicker Talayah Thomas blazes her own trail amidst the already great tradition of the Thomas family in Topeka High School sports.

Latest News

Sports

Mahomes and fiance expecting child

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiance Brittany Matthews are celebrating a new addition to their family. Matthews posted on her twitter that the soon-to-be wedded couple is expecting a child.

News

Chiefs beat Ravens 34-20, move to 3-0

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
In the battle of the reigning MVPs, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and company came out on top over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens with a 34-20 win in Baltimore.

Sports

Three ‘Cats pick up Conference Player of the Week Awards

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Three different Kansas State players were recognized by the Big 12 Conference for their performances.

Sports

K-State’s Jahron McPherson named Walter Camp National Player of the Week

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
KSU safety Jahron McPherson was named the Walter Camp National Player of the Week after logging a career-high 11 tackles and forced two turnovers.

Sports

Jayhawks blown out at Baylor, losing 47-14

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
Kansas loses its conference opening game 47-14 against Baylor.

Sports

KSU roars back and upsets #3 Oklahoma in Norman

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT
Kansas State put up 31 second half points in a huge comeback effort to take down 3rd-ranked Oklahoma. K-State upset the Sooners 38-35.