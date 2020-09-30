K-State announces Cayman Islands Classic canceled for 2020

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State men’s basketball’s slated Thanksgiving-week tournament, the Cayman Islands Classic, won’t happen this year.

The athletic department announced Wednesday the fourth-annual event scheduled for Nov. 23-25 in Niceville, FL has been canceled due to the NCAA changing the college basketball season’s start date from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25.

The tournament had already been moved from its original location of George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands to Niceville due to the pandemic before its cancellation.

“Obviously, we are disappointed that we won’t be able to compete in the Cayman Islands Classic this season,” head men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber said. “It was a really competitive field and would have been a great challenge for our team. We look forward to being a part of the tournament in a future season.”

The Wildcats were scheduled to play Oregon State Nov. 23, followed by either La Salle or Ole Miss Nov. 24. K-State would have rounded out the event with a final game against one of the tournament’s remaining teams: Northern Iowa, Miami, Nevada or Western Kentucky.

“Unfortunately, we had to cancel the tournament because of several variables, including the COVID-19 pandemic,” Joe Wright, Chief Executive Officer for Caymax Sports Ltd, said. “We are disappointed because we had an incredible lineup and we were excited to watch these talented teams compete. We look forward to welcoming teams back to the Cayman Islands in 2021.”

