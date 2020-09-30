Advertisement

Is that an emu? Giant bird roams around Boston suburb

The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.
The giant bird was roaming a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.(Source: Haverhill Police)
By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) – It’s not every day you get to wrangle an emu.

Animal Control Officer Michelle Cannon rounded up the giant bird on Wednesday in a Haverhill neighborhood, about 30 miles north of Boston.

It was her first emu encounter in 10 years on the job.

“With the assistance of patrol officers, the bird was safely corralled,” according to the Haverhill Police Facebook page. It has been reunited with its owners.

Emus are native to Australia and are the second-largest birds in the world.

A full-grown emu can stand 6 feet tall and weigh 120 pounds, according to the San Diego Zoo.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Shawnee Co. locals share how they feel about face masks and other pandemic-related experiences

Updated: 8 minutes ago
A study conducted by Sleep Standards finds that across different generational groups a discrepancy exists between people believe face masks are a good idea and people who actually practice those beliefs.

National Politics

Voting lawsuits pile up across US as election approaches

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The race is already regarded as the most litigated in American history, due in large part to the massive expansion of mail and absentee voting.

News

Motorcycle rear ended

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Shawnee County Sheriff's Office says that a motorcyclist was rear ended at SE 29th & SE Starlite Drive. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

News

SNSO issues 23 citations in September impaired driving focus

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office issued a total of 23 citations, some with multiple violations, in its September impaired driving focus.

National Politics

Pelosi and Mnuchin have ‘extensive’ talks on COVID relief

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have wrapped up an “extensive conversation” on a huge COVID-19 rescue package.

Latest News

News

KWO kicks off water photo contest, student poster research

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas Water Office is now accepting submissions for its water photo contest and its student poster research.

News

Trump Administration promotes economic development in Kansas cities

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Trump Administration has provided over $2.65 million to Kansas cities in order to promote economic development.

News

Gov. Kelly orders flags to be flown half-staff in honor of Leonard Mastroni

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that flags be flown half-staff in honor of late Kansas Representative Leonard Mastroni.

Coronavirus

Second Manhattan firefighter tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A second Manhattan firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19.

News

2020 Friend of the Flint Hills goes virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The 2020 Friend of the Flint Hills event hosted by the Flint Hills Discovery Foundation will be held virtually.