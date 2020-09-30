Advertisement

Igniting entrepreneurs in Manhattan, Spark hosts open house

Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -Manhattan’s newest entrepreneur hub is up and running, Spark is ready to help entrepreneurs in the Manhattan region.

An open house with local food vendors was held on Friday, offering visitors the opportunity to visit with other businesspeople, and take tours of the facility, which houses ‘The Fellow’ coworking space.

“Spark’s mission is to connect, resource, and launch entrepreneurs on an individual scale, and ignite a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in the greater Manhattan region” Spark, executive director, Sarah Siders says.

For more information on Spark, visit their website, SparkMHK.com.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Konza United Way helps community with Day of Caring

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
COVID-19 has changed many things this year, including how the Konza United Way planned to start their annual Kick-off Campaign.

Local

Both political parties share reaction on first presidential debate

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Danielle Martin
Both Kansas Republicans and Democrats share their reactions on the first presidential debate.

News

Both Kansas Republicans and Democrats share their reactions on the first presidential debate.

Updated: 1 hour ago

Local

Spark is ready to ignite entrepreneurs in Manhattan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
Spark is ready to ignite entrepreneurs in Manhattan

Latest News

Local

Full-scale training exercise keeps crews prepared in case of incidents at airport

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Becky Goff
A full-scale training was held at Manhattan Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, as part of the airport’s ongoing process to meet and exceed Federal requirements.

News

Family Park preliminary concept designs shown to board

Updated: 1 hour ago
Shawnee County Parks & Recreation Advisory/Advocate Board receive a presentation from HTK Architects about the design progress of Family Park.

Sports

Tae Thomas blazes her own path

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kicker Talayah Thomas blazes her own trail amidst the already great tradition of the Thomas family in Topeka High School sports.

News

Architects designing Topeka’s new Family Park present initial designs

Updated: 1 hours ago
The architects developing Topeka’s new family park showed off some of their initial ideas on Tuesday night

News

Topeka Police Department to participate in national training project

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
The Topeka Police Department has been selected to participate in the ABLE Project which stands for Active Bystander-ship for Law Enforcement.

Local

Full-scale exercise at Manhattan Regional Airport

Updated: 2 hours ago
Full-scale exercise at Manhattan Regional Airport