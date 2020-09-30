Igniting entrepreneurs in Manhattan, Spark hosts open house

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) -Manhattan’s newest entrepreneur hub is up and running, Spark is ready to help entrepreneurs in the Manhattan region.

An open house with local food vendors was held on Friday, offering visitors the opportunity to visit with other businesspeople, and take tours of the facility, which houses ‘The Fellow’ coworking space.

“Spark’s mission is to connect, resource, and launch entrepreneurs on an individual scale, and ignite a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in the greater Manhattan region” Spark, executive director, Sarah Siders says.

For more information on Spark, visit their website, SparkMHK.com.

