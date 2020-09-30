Advertisement

Harvesters rejoices updated HEROES Act

(WABI)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Harvesters is rejoicing the HEROES Act, which was updated by the House of Representatives.

Harvesters - The Community Food Network, says it strongly supports the 15% benefit increase in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program which was included in the updated HEROES Act that was introduced in the House of Representatives.

Harvesters said during the last fiscal year it served over 65 million pounds of food to neighborhoods in need. Yet, it said for every meal it provides, SNAP provides nine other meals. It said America’s public health and economic crises continue and investing in SNAP is the most efficient and cost-effective way to help families keep food on the table while also stimulating the economy.

According to Harvesters, the recent bill invested another $450 million in the Emergency Food Assistance Program helping food banks meet a growing need for assistance. It said its member agencies have reported increases of 40% in people turning to them for help. It said as the charitable sector’s capacity is more stretched than ever, it is pleased that the new bill strengthens its ability to do what it does best - feed families.

Additionally, Harvesters said it supports the bill’s inclusion of additional vital investments in and improvements to SNAP, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, child nutrition programs and school and childcare programs.

Harvesters said every day, with the support of the community, it helps families in need get the nutritious food they need to live healthy and productive lives. However, it said it cannot meet the need alone. It said as residents across the country face the highest food prices in five decades and unemployment benefits claims pass 50 million, strong investments in both federal nutrition programs and the charitable sector are essential.

According to Harvesters, now more than ever, it needs lawmakers to unite and pass a bill that strengthens its ability to curb hunger in the country. It said federal nutrition provisions in the proposed bill are a crucial step in that direction.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Kansas begins to process payments for Lost Wages Assistance Program

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansans may be seeing their lost wages soon thanks to the Lost Wages Assistance Program.

News

Youth suicides in Kansas on the rise

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Kansas State Child Death Review Board saw an almost 10% increase in youth suicides in 2018.

Coronavirus

Dr. Lee Norman to hold COVID-19 news conference

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is expected to update Kansas on the state of its COVID-19 recovery efforts.

News

Kansas Tribes receive funding to help fight violence

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Two Kansas Indian tribes are receiving federal public safety grants to help fight violence in their communities.

Latest News

News

Second man in Newton armed robbery pleads guilty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A second defendant in the Newton armed robbery cases has pleaded guilty.

News

TPD investigates TPAC break-in

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Topeka Police Department is investigating a suspected break-in at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

News

Wreck prompts closure of Highway 24 in Pottawatomie Co.

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Residents are being asked to avoid the area around Highway 24 and Miller Dr. near Wamego.

News

Crash slows traffic Wednesday morning on I-470 in south Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A one-car crash slowed traffic Wednesday morning on Interstate 470 between S.W. Gage Boulevard and S.W. Burlingame Road in south Topeka.

News

Woman injured in I-70 crash in East Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
A woman was injured in a one-car crash Wednesday morning on eastbound Interstate 70 near S.E. Carnahan Avenue, police said.

News

High-flying balloon seen over Topeka now in Indiana

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
An unidentified flying object was seen over Topeka Tuesday, which has several asking what could it be?