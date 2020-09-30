Harvesters rejoices updated HEROES Act

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Harvesters is rejoicing the HEROES Act, which was updated by the House of Representatives.

Harvesters - The Community Food Network, says it strongly supports the 15% benefit increase in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program which was included in the updated HEROES Act that was introduced in the House of Representatives.

Harvesters said during the last fiscal year it served over 65 million pounds of food to neighborhoods in need. Yet, it said for every meal it provides, SNAP provides nine other meals. It said America’s public health and economic crises continue and investing in SNAP is the most efficient and cost-effective way to help families keep food on the table while also stimulating the economy.

According to Harvesters, the recent bill invested another $450 million in the Emergency Food Assistance Program helping food banks meet a growing need for assistance. It said its member agencies have reported increases of 40% in people turning to them for help. It said as the charitable sector’s capacity is more stretched than ever, it is pleased that the new bill strengthens its ability to do what it does best - feed families.

Additionally, Harvesters said it supports the bill’s inclusion of additional vital investments in and improvements to SNAP, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, child nutrition programs and school and childcare programs.

Harvesters said every day, with the support of the community, it helps families in need get the nutritious food they need to live healthy and productive lives. However, it said it cannot meet the need alone. It said as residents across the country face the highest food prices in five decades and unemployment benefits claims pass 50 million, strong investments in both federal nutrition programs and the charitable sector are essential.

According to Harvesters, now more than ever, it needs lawmakers to unite and pass a bill that strengthens its ability to curb hunger in the country. It said federal nutrition provisions in the proposed bill are a crucial step in that direction.

