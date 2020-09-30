Advertisement

Kansas home to new clean energy project

(John Hanna | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas is now the home to a new clean energy project which will originate in Spearville.

Governor Laura Kelly says Kansas is now home to a new clean energy project from global developer Invenergy. She says the new project is called the Grain Belt Express which will bring clean, low-cost energy to states such as Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

Kris Zadlo, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs at Invenergy, says the company has developed over 160 clean energy projects around the globe, which includes the 200 MegaWatt wind facility in Ellis County that has provided power to 21 Kansas towns over the last five years.

According to Zadlo, the Grain Belt Express is a new low-cost, clean energy project which will connect Americans with American resources. He said the project will begin in Spearville and send the energy to Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. He said the new infrastructure project will ensure the state sees new growth and investment opportunities over the next two decades.

Bill Murphy, Deputy Secretary of the Kansas Department of Commerce, said renewable energy is not only good for the environment but also good for business. He said wind energy already employs thousands of Kansans and the new project will be critical to help face the economic challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Gov. Kelly, the Grainbelt Express will provide 22,525 jobs during its three-year construction phase and 968 permanent full-time jobs. She said during her time in office, her team has closed a total of 157 infrastructure projects.

To learn more about Invenergy, click here.

To learn more about the Grain Belt Express, click here.

Sep. 30, 9:30 a.m.

Gov. Kelly hosts economic development news conference

Governor Laura Kelly will be making an announcement regarding economic development during a virtual news conference.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will be hosting a virtual news conference Wednesday, announcing exciting economic developments happening in the state of Kansas.

According to the Kansas Governor, the conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Watch the conference on our Facebook page.

