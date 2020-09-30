Full-scale training exercise keeps crews prepared in case of incidents at airport

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A full-scale training was held at Manhattan Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, as part of the airport’s ongoing process to meet and exceed Federal requirements.

Emergency training is required at the airport with simulations to include passengers, this year, volunteers were replaced with manikins, due to social distancing requirements.

Emergency personnel were called to the scene which was set up to include an airplane fuselage, and manikins spread out, as though the plane had crash landed.

The training is used to show different agencies how to work as one team in response to a major incident.

“It’s important to do a full-scale exercise so all the parties that would respond to an event, actually do so and see one another in action and get to play out the whole emergency response.” Manhattan Regional Airport, director, Jesse Romo says.

Participating in the exercise were crews from the Manhattan Regional Airport Fire station, Manhattan Fire Department, Fort Riley Fire Department, Riley County EMS and Riley County Police Department.

