Four Good Virtual Event #2

Event is free to attend!
VIRTUAL EVENT 2
VIRTUAL EVENT 2(WIBW)
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -

Four Good is Going Virtual!

Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 7 to 7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this opportunity to celebrate together Harvesters' mission to feed those who are hungry in our region.

Go behind the scenes with a community partner who helps distribute food to families,

watch Topeka Chef, Adam VanDonge from the White Linen, prepare a seasonal recipe,

and take a virtual seat at the bar as we stir up a special mixology surprise.

Join the fun as we raise funds to feed hungry people today and end hunger tomorrow.

Honorary Chair, Matt All, President and CEO of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas,

and Valerie Nicholson-Watson, President and CEO of Harvesters, are your hosts for the evening.

CLICK HERE TO GO DIRECTLY TO RSVP!

