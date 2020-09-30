Advertisement

Former Councilman Vince Cook passes away at 74

Former Topeka City Councilman and legislator Vince Cook passed away Tuesday at the age of 74.
Former Topeka City Councilman and legislator Vince Cook passed away Tuesday at the age of 74.(Shawn Wheat | Penwell Gabel)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Topeka City Councilman and legislator Vince Cook passed away Tuesday at the age of 74.

Cook, a native Topekan, was a graduate of Hayden High School and Washburn University. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War and worked for Santa Fe Railroad for over 40 years. He was also a realtor in the area.

Cook served in the Kansas House of Representatives for a partial term in 1997 to finish the term for the 52nd District Seat left open by the resignation of Rep. Tom Bradley.

He is survived by his wife Shirley and his four children. A private memorial service is planned.

