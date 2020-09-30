ESU athletes help clean downtown Emporia

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) -People driving down main street in Emporia saw a group of friendly faces just wanting to offer their help off the court.

The Emporia State volleyball team had trash bags in hand and masks on as they walked up and down picking up trash in downtown Emporia. This is part of an effort made by the athletics program to help out the community. The tennis and the women’s basketball teams both have spent time helping to clean the city.

It was important for these athletes to get out into the community and pay it back to all those who’ve cheered them on during games.

“I think community service is a really important part of being a student-athlete,” senior middle hitter Mikayla Simons said. “You know, getting out in the community and serving them because they serve us and treat us so well that its our duty to give back to them and it’s really nice to see all the different athletic teams come in.”

Emporia State mentioned that there are other plans being made to continue downtown cleaning efforts.

