Advertisement

ESU athletes help clean downtown Emporia

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) -People driving down main street in Emporia saw a group of friendly faces just wanting to offer their help off the court.

The Emporia State volleyball team had trash bags in hand and masks on as they walked up and down picking up trash in downtown Emporia. This is part of an effort made by the athletics program to help out the community. The tennis and the women’s basketball teams both have spent time helping to clean the city.

It was important for these athletes to get out into the community and pay it back to all those who’ve cheered them on during games.

“I think community service is a really important part of being a student-athlete,” senior middle hitter Mikayla Simons said. “You know, getting out in the community and serving them because they serve us and treat us so well that its our duty to give back to them and it’s really nice to see all the different athletic teams come in.”

Emporia State mentioned that there are other plans being made to continue downtown cleaning efforts.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Emporia State athletes clean up downtown

Updated: 1 hour ago
Emporia State volleyball players grouped together to help clean downtown Emporia.

Sports

Tae Thomas blazes her own trail

Updated: 12 hours ago
Kicker Talayah Thomas blazes her own trail amidst the already great tradition of the Thomas family in Topeka High School sports.

Sports

Tae Thomas blazes her own path

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kicker Talayah Thomas blazes her own trail amidst the already great tradition of the Thomas family in Topeka High School sports.

Sports

Mahomes and fiance expecting child

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and fiance Brittany Matthews are celebrating a new addition to their family. Matthews posted on her twitter that the soon-to-be wedded couple is expecting a child.

Latest News

News

Chiefs beat Ravens 34-20, move to 3-0

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 10:15 PM CDT
|
By Marleah Campbell
In the battle of the reigning MVPs, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and company came out on top over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens with a 34-20 win in Baltimore.

Sports

Three ‘Cats pick up Conference Player of the Week Awards

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 1:22 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
Three different Kansas State players were recognized by the Big 12 Conference for their performances.

Sports

K-State’s Jahron McPherson named Walter Camp National Player of the Week

Updated: Sep. 27, 2020 at 3:39 PM CDT
|
By Mitchel Summers
KSU safety Jahron McPherson was named the Walter Camp National Player of the Week after logging a career-high 11 tackles and forced two turnovers.

Sports

Jayhawks blown out at Baylor, losing 47-14

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT
Kansas loses its conference opening game 47-14 against Baylor.

Sports

KSU roars back and upsets #3 Oklahoma in Norman

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT
Kansas State put up 31 second half points in a huge comeback effort to take down 3rd-ranked Oklahoma. K-State upset the Sooners 38-35.

Sports

Sporting KC game postponed due to COVID-19

Updated: Sep. 26, 2020 at 12:41 PM CDT
A match scheduled to be played Sept. 27 between Sporting KC and the Colorado Rapids has been postponed. This comes after one player and three staff members of the Colorado Rapids received confirmed positive tests for the coronavirus.