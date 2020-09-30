Dr. Lee Norman to hold COVID-19 news conference
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is expected to update Kansas on the state of its COVID-19 recovery efforts.
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says Dr. Lee Norman will be holding a news conference at 4 p.m. on Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 in Kansas.
If you are having trouble viewing our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook page.
Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.