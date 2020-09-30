Crews responding to report of injury crash on I-70 in East Topeka
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews are responding to a report of a possible injury crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 in East Topeka.
The crash was reported around 7:09 a.m. on eastbound I-70 near the S.E. Carnahan exit.
Initial reports indicate a vehicle struck the center median wall and left the roadway to the south.
