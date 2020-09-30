Advertisement

Crews responding to report of injury crash on I-70 in East Topeka

Emergency responders were sent to eastbound Interstate 70 and S.E. Carnahan around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a possible injury crash.
Emergency responders were sent to eastbound Interstate 70 and S.E. Carnahan around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a possible injury crash.(WCAX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews are responding to a report of a possible injury crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 70 in East Topeka.

The crash was reported around 7:09 a.m. on eastbound I-70 near the S.E. Carnahan exit.

Initial reports indicate a vehicle struck the center median wall and left the roadway to the south.

Check wibw.com for additional details as they become avaialble.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

After dying in I-20 crash, 2 deputies remembered for their sense of duty

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Steve Byerly
Georgians are mourning and remembering two Fulton County deputies killed Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 20 near Grovetown.

News

Car winds up on its top in hit-and-run crash in south Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A car ended up on its top in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday at 21st and S. Kansas Avenue in south Topeka, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the collision.

News

Crews battle house fire early Wednesday in southwest Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
No injuries were reported in an early-morning fire Wednesday in west Topeka, officials said.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Cold front today brings the cool down tomorrow

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
70s today with 60s to end the week

Latest News

Local

Konza United Way helps community with Day of Caring

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
COVID-19 has changed many things this year, including how the Konza United Way planned to start their annual Kick-off Campaign.

Local

Igniting entrepreneurs in Manhattan, Spark hosts open house

Updated: 8 hours ago
Manhattan’s newest entrepreneur hub is up and running, Spark is ready to help entrepreneurs in the Manhattan region.

News

Both Kansas Republicans and Democrats share their reactions on the first presidential debate.

Updated: 8 hours ago

Local

Full-scale training exercise keeps crews prepared in case of incidents at airport

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
A full-scale training was held at Manhattan Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, as part of the airport’s ongoing process to meet and exceed Federal requirements.

News

Family Park preliminary concept designs shown to board

Updated: 9 hours ago
Shawnee County Parks & Recreation Advisory/Advocate Board receive a presentation from HTK Architects about the design progress of Family Park.

Sports

Tae Thomas blazes her own path

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kicker Talayah Thomas blazes her own trail amidst the already great tradition of the Thomas family in Topeka High School sports.