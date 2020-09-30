Crews battle house fire early Wednesday in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported in an early-morning fire on Wednesday in southwest Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 12:44 a.m. at a house near S.W. 24th Terrace and Westport Drive.

Crews had cleared the scene by 4 a.m., authorities said.

There was no immediate word on how much damage the fire caused or how it started.

