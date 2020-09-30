Advertisement

Crews battle house fire early Wednesday in southwest Topeka

No injuries were reported in a fire early Wednesday in southwest Topeka.
No injuries were reported in a fire early Wednesday in southwest Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No injuries were reported in an early-morning fire on Wednesday in southwest Topeka.

The blaze was reported at 12:44 a.m. at a house near S.W. 24th Terrace and Westport Drive.

Crews had cleared the scene by 4 a.m., authorities said.

There was no immediate word on how much damage the fire caused or how it started.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Car winds up on its top in hit-and-run crash in south Topeka

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A car ended up on its top in a hit-and-run crash early Wednesday at 21st and S. Kansas Avenue in south Topeka, authorities said. No injuries were reported in the collision.

Forecast

Wednesday forecast: Cold front today brings the cool down tomorrow

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Doug Meyers
70s today with 60s to end the week

Local

Konza United Way helps community with Day of Caring

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
COVID-19 has changed many things this year, including how the Konza United Way planned to start their annual Kick-off Campaign.

Local

Igniting entrepreneurs in Manhattan, Spark hosts open house

Updated: 5 hours ago
Manhattan’s newest entrepreneur hub is up and running, Spark is ready to help entrepreneurs in the Manhattan region.

Latest News

News

Both Kansas Republicans and Democrats share their reactions on the first presidential debate.

Updated: 5 hours ago

Local

Full-scale training exercise keeps crews prepared in case of incidents at airport

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Becky Goff
A full-scale training was held at Manhattan Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon, as part of the airport’s ongoing process to meet and exceed Federal requirements.

News

Family Park preliminary concept designs shown to board

Updated: 5 hours ago
Shawnee County Parks & Recreation Advisory/Advocate Board receive a presentation from HTK Architects about the design progress of Family Park.

Sports

Tae Thomas blazes her own path

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Mitchel Summers
Kicker Talayah Thomas blazes her own trail amidst the already great tradition of the Thomas family in Topeka High School sports.

News

Architects designing Topeka’s new Family Park present initial designs

Updated: 6 hours ago
The architects developing Topeka’s new family park showed off some of their initial ideas on Tuesday night

News

Topeka Police Department to participate in national training project

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
The Topeka Police Department has been selected to participate in the ABLE Project which stands for Active Bystander-ship for Law Enforcement.