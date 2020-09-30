Crash slows traffic Wednesday morning on I-470 in south Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Traffic was backed up for nearly a mile after a one-car crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 470 in south Topeka.

The crash occurred around 8:15 a.m. on eastbound I-470 between S.W. Gage Boulevard and S.W. Burlingame Road.

Officers at the scene told 13 NEWS that there were no serious injuries and that no one in the crash was expected to be taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The crash occurred when a red car that was traveling east on I-470 left the roadway to the left, entered a grassy median area and struck a metal guard rail.

The car sustained heavy front-end damage.

American Medical Response crews were on the scene to help provide first-aid to those in the crash.

First-responders from the Topeka Fire Department also were on the scene.

Eastbound traffic on I-470 traveled slowly along the right-hand -- or south -- median as crews responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.