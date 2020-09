TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A car ended up on its top early Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in south Topeka.

The collision occurred around 2 a.m. at 21st and S. Kansas Avenue.

Authorities said no injuries were reported.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.