Both political parties share reaction on first presidential debate

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both Kansas Republicans and Democrats share their reactions on the first presidential debate.

The Republican party was pretty pleased with the President’s performance. While the Democratic party says, President Trump didn’t act very professionally during the debate.

President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden squared off in Cleveland, Ohio Tuesday night in the first of three scheduled presidential debates ahead of the general election.

“I’m incredibly disappointed, this is so very un-presidential," Former U.S. Attorney for Kansas, Barry Grissom said. "The President is not allowing the Vice President to speak. It’s not done in a matter that each person can convey their particular perspectives in a clear way to the American people. I think it’s a loss for all of us.”

"I think the biggest take away in my opinion would be answers that we did not get from Joe Biden, and I don’t think the format really served viewers very well,” CJ Grover with Kansas GOP said.

The Washburn University College Republicans held a watch party at AJ’s Pizzeria Tuesday night to watch the debate.

The Kansas Democratic party did not have a watch party this year due to COVID-19.

Although Barry Grissom expressed his disappointment in the debate, he says he’s pleased with Joe Biden’s efforts.

“I think Vice President bide did his best against the verbal assault by the President’s lay out his plan as he discussed them," Grissom explained. “I think he’s acknowledgement with there is a problem of racism in this country, and we can’t just look the other way.” Grissom continued to say, "what I was please with was the discussion around pre-existing conditions.”

CJ Grover with Kansas GOP says he’s pleased with president trump’s responses.

“I think the president performed strongly. I think he laid out some very clear points about his successes that he’s had in the last four years.," Grover explained. "I think he made clear points about the downside about what the Biden administration would bring to this country based on the long track record of failures that we’ve had from Joe Biden in the last 47 years.”

Both parties expressed what they would like to see in the next presidential debate.

“I think having a moderator who can gain control so that there is an opportunity for people to speak clearly without being interrupted, so they can actually lay out in clear, sync plans for what their thoughts are for the American people,” Grissom said.

“Well I hope the format maybe could be adjusted. The moderator continuously interrupted the President, and continuously argued with the President on basic points he was trying to make, and questions he was trying to present to his challenger,” Grover said.

The Vice Presidential debate is next from Salt Lake City for October 7th.

The President and Former Vice President square off again on the 15th of October in Miami.

