Architects designing Topeka’s new Family Park present initial designs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The architects developing Topeka’s new family park showed off some of their initial ideas on Tuesday night.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Recreation (SCP+R) contracted with HTK to develop a plan for the park located on the 2200 block of SW Urish Road.

HTK Architects took feedback from Shawnee County Parks And Rec’s recent public survey and created some concepts of how the park may look.

They presented those first drafts to parks and rec on Tuesday and plan to get more public feedback on their plans as they get closer to their final plans for the park.

“We will begin to take those concepts back out to the community and really start to get feedback on what people’s thoughts are on those concepts so that we can hone in on a final master plan for the park.” said Zach Snethen.

