2020 Friend of the Flint Hills goes virtual

(Source: Flint Hill Discovery Center)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 30, 2020 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The 2020 Friend of the Flint Hills event hosted by the Flint Hills Discovery Foundation will be held virtually.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation says Emily Connell, Annie Wilson and the Flint Hills Map & Education Program are being recognized as the 2020 Friend of the Flint Hills.

According to the Foundation, Connell and Wilson are dedicated community members and provided key leadership to the creation and development of the Flint Hills Map & Education Program, which places maps in schools and institutions throughout the Flint Hills region.

The Foundation said in 2018, the program was recognized by the Kansas Association for Conservation and Environmental Education with its Award for Excellence in Conservation and Environmental Education.

According to the Foundation, the Educational Map and accompanying online learning materials can be found at the Flint Hills Learning Center.

“This project represents a most significant effort to educate young people about the Flint Hills and provide resources for that education," said Bruce Snead, President of the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation. "The Foundation was privileged to support this endeavor and work with Emily and Annie over several years in coordination with the Discovery Center, where the unique educational resources are hosted on the Discovery Center’s web site.”

The Foundation said it has given the Friend of the Flint Hills award to an individual, couple, program, nongovernmental organization or public institution each spring since 2012. It said the award honors significant time, effort and resources devoted to the cause of conserving the Flint Hills of Kansas and northern Oklahoma.

According to the Foundation, as developers of the Flint Hills Map & Education Program, Connell and Wilson will be honored during an online recognition ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 7 to 8 p.m.

For more information on the Flint Hills Discovery Center Foundation, click here.

