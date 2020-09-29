White speck seen over Topeka is a high-flying balloon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was labeled as a UFO, but after further research, the white speck seen over Topeka was a balloon.

According to flight data, the balloon has a registry of N253TH and was picked up near Blue Rapids, Kansas.

The balloon was seen over Topeka around noon Tuesday and floated over Lawrence at last track at 59,000 feet going about 16 kts.

The balloon was seen over Topeka around noon Tuesday and floated over Lawrence at last track at 59,000 feet going about 16 kts. (PlaneFinder.net | WIBW)

13 NEWS reached out to the National Weather Service office in Topeka and they said they have not launched a weather balloon since 6:00a.m. Tuesday.

The video attached was captured by Shawn Wheat who shot the video from our studios at about 12:15p.m. Tuesday.

We have not been able to track down who owns the balloon.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.