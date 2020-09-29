Advertisement

USD 501 welcomes first group of freshmen to high school

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools welcomed their first group of ninth graders to their high schools for the first time after weeks of remote learning.

USD 501 announced they were dividing students into groups, with one group attending in-person Monday/Tuesday, and the other group in-person Thursday/Friday. On days they are not in-person, students will attend classes remotely and today was the first day of school, at school, for many.

Starting next week, all middle and high school students who have chosen the in-person model will be allowed in the building. The A-Group will attend in the morning from from 7:55 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. with meals served. The B-Group will attend in the afternoon from 12:20 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. with meals served as well.

Avery Zimmerman, a freshman at Topeka High School, said it’s not what she expected her first day of high school to be like.

“Not at all, no. The opposite of what I thought, to be honest,” she said.

Principal of Topeka High School Rebecca Morrisey said it’s been the longest prep for school in her nearly 40 year career. She’s happy to see kids with backpacks and school supplies again.

“It’s a little challenging to read faces, when you see eyes so a lot of things changing for both the adults and the students, but you can still see the crinkle to the eyes which means you still see the smile on their face. You can tell they’re glad to be here. You can see a little angst when they can’t find a class,” said Morrisey.

There are signs all across the building to social distance, classrooms have barriers between students and arrows in the stairwell to manage traffic flow. They have always had arrows by the stairs, but Morrisey said it helps enforce distancing more now. They are still adjusting to the changes.

“The biggest challenge we’ve had so far is figuring out how to use the standing thermometer-temperature-readers rather than the handheld,” said Morrisey. “So, just adjusting to some of those kinds of things but the challenges have been pretty minimal so far.”

Zimmerman wishes she could be with her friends, but is happy to be in her high school for the first time with fellow students.

“I’m missing out on a lot of my friends because some of them are remote and some of them are back here and some of them are at home, which is hard,” Zimmerman said. “But, I’m glad because I get to meet a lot of new people.”

Upperclassmen are ready to be back according to Morrisey.

“They’re, I think, a little jealous of the freshmen in the building, they want to be back as well. So, it’s hard to be patient and wait at home when you’ve waited this long,” she said.

USD 501 held an orientation with juniors and seniors for the freshmen if they have any questions related to high school on Monday for the first group. The next group of students to go on Thursday/Friday will have their orientation Thursday.

All USD 501 students spent the first week of classes entirely on remote learning.

