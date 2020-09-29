USD 501 expands access for in-person learning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools has adjusted schedules to allow for more in-person access for students throughout the school week.

Topeka Public Schools says it had a positive start to its middle and freshman student orientation week. It said as a result of feedback, principals have collaborated and made schedule adjustments to allow for more in-person access throughout the week for students while still maintaining six feet of social distancing in smaller groups for middle and high school classrooms.

TPS said it is thanking the community for its feedback and for the outstanding collaboration between secondary school principals in addressing master schedules.

According to the district, feedback information it gained included the following:

Some students have excellent experiences with remote learning and want to remain in that platform

More in-person learning options were desired

Lack of broadband is an issue resulting in connections to Zoom or videos being difficult

More access to college and mental health counseling in-person was desired

Screen time and maintaining high student engagement was an issue for some students

Students have expressed having an added workload that is difficult to maintain with the 6 hours of screen time and homework

The majority of middle school parents who completed the survey felt they would prefer more in-person learning even if transportation was not provided

TPS said on Monday, Oct. 5, all middle and high school students that have chosen the A/B in-person model will have access throughout the week with the A Group attending morning in-person classes and the B Group attending afternoon in-person classes.

According to USD 501, students that selected in-person learning will attend on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday with Wednesday being a hybrid day with a remote check-in giving teachers the opportunity to work with small groups of students. Additionally, it said on Wednesday, schools may schedule in-person or remote tutoring, college counseling and social-emotional group meetings. It said the day will allow students time to address assignments and check in with teachers and counselors.

TPS said middle and high school schedules are as follows:

Middle School Schedule A: Students with the A schedule will attend school in the morning from 7:50 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Meals will be served. Schedule B: Students with the B schedule will attend school in the afternoon from 11:30 a.m. - 2:45 p.m. Meals will be served.

High School Group A: Students in the A Group will attend school in the morning from 7:55 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Meals will be served. Group B: Students in the B Group will attend school in the afternoon from 12:20 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. Meals will be served.



According to TPS, transportation logistics are still being finalized, however, in order to accommodate the expanded schedule, it has partnered with Topeka Metro to help it offer more in-person opportunities. It said the majority of parents have asked for increased in-person learning days with or without transportation. Therefore, it said it is proceeding with the adjusted schedule

“We thank our staff for collaborating to modify the schedule to allow for more in-person learning opportunities throughout the week,” said Director of Instructional Services Dr. Aarion Gray. “While all of the issues created by a pandemic may not be able to be addressed, we are doing all we can with what we have to support families and staff.”

The district said for questions, families should reach out to their child’s building administrator.

