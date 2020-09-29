USD 437 votes for elementary students to return to classroom

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - There was a vote from the Auburn - Washburn board meeting on Monday night on whether to move past the phase two hybrid approach.

Board members can make differing plans for elementary, middle school and high school.

They did make a decision on the elementary plans. The younger students are being allowed to be back in class five days a week.

According to the action plan, elementary students should be returning to the classroom towards the end of October.

The board also discussed the potential return for high school seniors.

There were strong sentiments that seniors get in as much content time with their teachers as they can.

One member said there cannot be a repeat of missed graduations next summer but that the district should base in- class time for seniors on the coronavirus numbers in the district.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.