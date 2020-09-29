Tuesday forecast: Warming trend through Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After highs around 70° yesterday, highs across northeast will range anywhere from the low 70s to low 80s today and tomorrow before cooler weather arrives to end the work week.

There is some uncertainty on tomorrow’s forecast and the timing of a cold front. Still think the cooler temperatures will hold off until Thursday but there’s a chance temperatures gradually start to cool down during the afternoon which means highs could occur closer to midday rather than around 3-4pm as is typical this time of year.

Rain chances for the next 8 days still look slim but did put in a chance for Saturday. Right now it’s mainly looking to impact areas along and east of HWY 75 and the rain could range anywhere from 0.05″-0.25″. With this still being 5 days out, a lot can change so don’t get too worked up on specifics just yet.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 70s east with mid-upper 70s mainly west of Manhattan. Winds W 5-15, gusting up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Few clouds early otherwise clear skies with lows not as cool as Monday night. Upper 40s-low 50s. West wind around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Winds W/NW 10-20, gusting up to 30 mph. Don’t be surprised if some spots were in the upper 60s-70s by 5pm.

Thursday will continue with a breeze with gusts around 25 mph and temperatures much cooler, stuck in the 60s.

Friday needs to be monitored for the potential of patchy frost in the morning and increasing clouds during the day. Highs will be similar to Thursday but with winds less than 10 mph.

This weekend will remain in the 60s with a slight chance of rain Saturday. If there wasn’t a rain chance on Saturday and there was more sun than expected it wouldn’t be surprising if we had low 70s before a weak cold front brings cooler weather on Sunday.

Any chance of rain in the medium and long range will be Saturday and at least right now most spots remain dry so the dry weather pattern continues.

Taking Action:

Patchy frost can’t be ruled out Friday morning at least in some parts of northeast Kansas

Rain is possible on Saturday, stay tuned throughout the week as more details are known as confidence increases.



