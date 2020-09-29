Advertisement

TPS’s Dr. Anderson named as KSOY finalist

USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson serves as a school crossing guard on the first day of class, on August 13, 2019. (WIBW/Shawn Wheat)
USD 501 Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson serves as a school crossing guard on the first day of class, on August 13, 2019. (WIBW/Shawn Wheat)(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local school leader is being recognized for her work.

Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson has been named as one of the four finalists for Kansas Superintendent of the Year.

The Kansas School Superintendents' Association praised Anderson’s personal involvement with students.

“Dr. Anderson believes data is meaningless without strong relationships. As such, when data shows students are not progressing as needed, they follow up personally with students and work collaboratively to eliminate barriers.”

Anderson has served as USD 501′s superintendent since 2016.

