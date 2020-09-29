Topeka man in jail after arrest by fugitive task force

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old Topeka man is behind bars Tuesday following his arrest by the Kansas Fugitive Task Force, officials said.

The arrested man, Tommy Lynn Sherrill Jr., was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 8 p.m. Monday.

Sherrill was being held in connection with multiple offenses including drug possession; fleeing or attempting to elude; reckless driving; aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; and interference with a law enforcement officer.

He also was being held on a warrant from a 2018 case charging him with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Additionally, Sherrill was being held on a 2019 warrant charging him with multiple offenses including aggravated battery; criminal possession of a firearm by a felon; drug possession; fleeing or attempting to elude; and reckless driving.

According to WIBW records, Sherrill was arrested on March 1, 2019, following a police chase in which the car he was driving allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle at S.E. 25th and Kentucky.

In that instance, both Sherrill and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries, according to Topeka police officials.

Sherrill was arrested in the March 2019 incident in connection with offenses that included aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; felony fleeing and eluding; felony obstruction; and a felony warrant.

Sherrill also was arrested Feb. 21, 2018, at a Topeka motel in connection with criminal threat, theft and a warrant for probation violations that prompted a manhunt two weeks before his capture. The manhunt, which started in the Montara area just south of Topeka, resulted in two nearby elementary schools, Pauline South and Pauline Central, stepping up their security in response to the search.

