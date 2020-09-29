Advertisement

Topeka man in jail after arrest by fugitive task force

Tommy Lynn Sherrill Jr., 26, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after his arrest Monday evening by the Kansas Fugitive Task Force, authorities said.
Tommy Lynn Sherrill Jr., 26, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after his arrest Monday evening by the Kansas Fugitive Task Force, authorities said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 26-year-old Topeka man is behind bars Tuesday following his arrest by the Kansas Fugitive Task Force, officials said.

The arrested man, Tommy Lynn Sherrill Jr., was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 8 p.m. Monday.

Sherrill was being held in connection with multiple offenses including drug possession; fleeing or attempting to elude; reckless driving; aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; and interference with a law enforcement officer.

He also was being held on a warrant from a 2018 case charging him with fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer.

Additionally, Sherrill was being held on a 2019 warrant charging him with multiple offenses including aggravated battery; criminal possession of a firearm by a felon; drug possession; fleeing or attempting to elude; and reckless driving.

According to WIBW records, Sherrill was arrested on March 1, 2019, following a police chase in which the car he was driving allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a vehicle at S.E. 25th and Kentucky.

In that instance, both Sherrill and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital for treatment of what were described as minor injuries, according to Topeka police officials.

Sherrill was arrested in the March 2019 incident in connection with offenses that included aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer; felony fleeing and eluding; felony obstruction; and a felony warrant.

Sherrill also was arrested Feb. 21, 2018, at a Topeka motel in connection with criminal threat, theft and a warrant for probation violations that prompted a manhunt two weeks before his capture. The manhunt, which started in the Montara area just south of Topeka, resulted in two nearby elementary schools, Pauline South and Pauline Central, stepping up their security in response to the search.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Helping Hands Cats 09-29-20

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News This Morning At 5AM

News

Meet Dem. Shawnee Co. Attorney General candidate Josh Lutrell

Updated: 1 hour ago
13 News This Morning At 6AM

News

One killed, two seriously injured in Montgomery County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
A Fredonia man was killed and two other people were seriously injured Monday morning when a pair of pickup trucks collided about five miles south of Independence in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Forecast

Tuesday forecast: Warming trend through Wednesday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Doug Meyers
Mild through Wednesday, cooling back down to end the week

Latest News

News

Parents, teachers, and students voice concern to school board

Updated: 9 hours ago
USD 345 Seaman District holds a special school board meeting to discuss transition to on-site student education.

Salute The Badge

Salute Our Heroes: Client credits Great Clips stylist with saving her life

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Shayna Middendorf said her seven year career as a hair stylist has been about more than giving her clients fresh looks.

News

Salute Our Heroes: Client credits Great Clips stylist with saving her life

Updated: 10 hours ago
Shayna Middendorf said her seven year career as a hair stylist has been about more than giving her clients fresh looks.

News

USD 437 votes for elementary students to return to classroom

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Isaac French
There was a vote from the Auburn - Washburn board meeting on Monday night on whether to move past the phase two hybrid approach.

News

Chiefs beat Ravens 34-20, move to 3-0

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Marleah Campbell
In the battle of the reigning MVPs, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and company came out on top over Lamar Jackson and the Ravens with a 34-20 win in Baltimore.

News

TPS’s Dr. Anderson named as KSOY finalist

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Bryan Grabauskas
Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson has been named as one of the four finalists for Kansas Superintendent of the Year.