Topeka man arrested after brief vehicle chase in North Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday night following a short pursuit in North Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Michael R. Wilkins, of Topeka.

According to Shawnee County sheriff’s officials, Wilkins was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with multiple felony counts, including driving under the influence of drugs and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wilkins' arrest came after a brief pursuit that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday when a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Blazer near N.E. Paramore Street and Kansas Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Wilkins, failed to pull over, took off at a high rate of speed and initiated a chase.

Sheriff’s officials said the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a utility pole near N.E. St. John Street and Madison streets.

The driver then got out of the sport utility vehicle and attempted to run.

When the driver saw the lead deputy and his K-9 partner, he quickly returned to the SUV and placed his hands outside the window.

The man then was taken into custody.

During the investigation, a firearm was located inside the vehicle. The Chevrolet was reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department.

A Sheriff’s Office Drug Recognition Expert completed an evaluation and determined Wilkins was impaired by a substance other than alcohol.

Wilkins was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a federal felony warrant in addition to felon in possession of a firearm; felony fleeing and eluding; felony possession of stolen property; having no vehicle liability insurance; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; vehicle license plate not assigned; and driving under the influence of any drug or combination of drugs.

