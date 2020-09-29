Advertisement

Topeka man arrested after brief vehicle chase in North Topeka

Michael R. Wilkins, 27, of Topeka, was arrested after a brief vehicle chase Monday night in North Topeka, authorities said.
Michael R. Wilkins, 27, of Topeka, was arrested after a brief vehicle chase Monday night in North Topeka, authorities said.(Shawn Wheat | Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday night following a short pursuit in North Topeka, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Michael R. Wilkins, of Topeka.

According to Shawnee County sheriff’s officials, Wilkins was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with multiple felony counts, including driving under the influence of drugs and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon.

Wilkins' arrest came after a brief pursuit that occurred around 9:30 p.m. Monday when a Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a black Chevrolet Blazer near N.E. Paramore Street and Kansas Avenue.

The driver, later identified as Wilkins, failed to pull over, took off at a high rate of speed and initiated a chase.

Sheriff’s officials said the pursuit ended when the driver crashed into a utility pole near N.E. St. John Street and Madison streets.

The driver then got out of the sport utility vehicle and attempted to run.

When the driver saw the lead deputy and his K-9 partner, he quickly returned to the SUV and placed his hands outside the window.

The man then was taken into custody.

During the investigation, a firearm was located inside the vehicle. The Chevrolet was reported stolen through the Topeka Police Department.

A Sheriff’s Office Drug Recognition Expert completed an evaluation and determined Wilkins was impaired by a substance other than alcohol.

Wilkins was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a federal felony warrant in addition to felon in possession of a firearm; felony fleeing and eluding; felony possession of stolen property; having no vehicle liability insurance; operating a motor vehicle without a valid license; vehicle license plate not assigned; and driving under the influence of any drug or combination of drugs.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Kansas City drug trafficker sentenced to two decades in prison

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City drug trafficker has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

News

Man sentenced following six deportations

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A man from Mexico who has been sentenced to federal prison following six deportations.

News

Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week awarded to K-State coach

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University head football coach Chris Klieman has been awarded the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

Latest News

News

Riley County police investigating arson report in Ogden

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Riley County police are investigating an arson that was reported late Monday in the city of Ogden.

News

Great Topeka Airshow returns to Capital City as Thunder Over the Heartland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Great Topeka Airshow is gracing the Capital City once again, with the help of the Country Stampede.

News

One injured in two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at S.W. 6th and Gage in west Topeka, authorities said.

News

2-vehicle crash in west Topeka sends one to hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning at S.W. 6th Avenue and Gage Boulevard, police said.

News

Topeka man in jail after fleeing from fugitive task force

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Tommy Lynn Sherrill Jr., 26, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after his arrest Monday evening by the Kansas Fugitive Task Force.

News

Helping Hands Cats 09-29-20

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 5AM