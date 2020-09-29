Advertisement

SCP+R opens remodeled Hillcrest Community Center entrance

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A ribbon-cutting has been set for the remodeled Hillcrest Community Center entrance and lobby by Shawnee County Parks + Recreation.

Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says at 1 p.m. on Oct. 5, it will hold a ribbon-cutting for the dedication of the remodeled main entrance and lobby of the Hillcrest Community Center. It said the project is the capstone of a years-long project to update Hillcrest Community Park.

According to SCP+R, speakers for the event include County Commissioner Kevin Cook and SCP+R Director Tim Laurent.

SCP+R said Hillcrest is the first of its community parks to be updated.

“Hillcrest is a classic community park,” said Laurent. “Come here any weekend and this park and community center are packed with people playing sports, holding meetings in meeting rooms, playing games in the community center or just hanging out with friends. This is a true center for the community.”

According to the department, the remodeling includes a new centralized main entrance to the community center. It said the reception desk is centered in the lobby with a direct line of sight to the main entrance and a full view of the lobby area. It said walls have been opened to create a cafe-like space for the public computer lab in the southwest corner o the lobby area. It said the ceiling highlights a stylishly painted grid and new banks of lights. It said the walls and a new floor now feature its brand colors - blue, green and orange.

SCP+R said improvements to the park since 2017 include the addition of the community’s first outdoor fitness equipment, its first outdoor Futsal courts, multiple improvements to the pool, new playground equipment, a safety surface and new LED security lighting in the parking lot. It said the gym has new LED lighting and newly painted walls.

The department said the gym floor will be refinished under a grant-funded project form Kansas State University Athletics Powercat Health program with funding from Stormont Vail Health, the Kansas Health Foundation and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas.

According to SCP+R, in addition to hosting sports leagues and recreational sports, the Hillcrest Community Center will serve as a satellite location for the Shawnee County Health Department’s WIC program, a Silverbacks meal site and has served as a summer meal location for USD 501.

Hillcrest Community Center
