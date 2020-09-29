Advertisement

Riley County police investigating arson report in Ogden

Riley County police are investigating an arson that was reported late Monday in the city of Ogden.
Riley County police are investigating an arson that was reported late Monday in the city of Ogden.(WNDU)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating an arson that occurred Monday night in Ogden.

According to Riley County Police officials, the incident was reported around 10:11 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Seventh Street in Ogden.

Officers listed a 35-year-old woman as the victim in the case.

According to Riley County police, an unknown person threw an object that was on fire onto the woman’s property.

Anyone with information may call Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Midday in Kansas

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Midday in Kansas

News

Kansas City drug trafficker sentenced to two decades in prison

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A Kansas City drug trafficker has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

News

Man sentenced following six deportations

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A man from Mexico who has been sentenced to federal prison following six deportations.

News

Topeka man arrested after brief vehicle chase in North Topeka

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Michael R. Wilkins, 27, of Topeka, was arrested following a short vehicle chase Monday night in North Topeka, authorities said.

News

Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week awarded to K-State coach

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Kansas State University head football coach Chris Klieman has been awarded the Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week.

Latest News

News

Great Topeka Airshow returns to Capital City as Thunder Over the Heartland

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Great Topeka Airshow is gracing the Capital City once again, with the help of the Country Stampede.

News

One injured in two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in west Topeka

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
One person was taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at S.W. 6th and Gage in west Topeka, authorities said.

News

2-vehicle crash in west Topeka sends one to hospital

Updated: 2 hours ago
One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening after a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning at S.W. 6th Avenue and Gage Boulevard, police said.

News

Topeka man in jail after fleeing from fugitive task force

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Phil Anderson
Tommy Lynn Sherrill Jr., 26, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail after his arrest Monday evening by the Kansas Fugitive Task Force.

News

Helping Hands Cats 09-29-20

Updated: 4 hours ago
13 News This Morning At 5AM