Riley County police investigating arson report in Ogden

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County police are investigating an arson that occurred Monday night in Ogden.

According to Riley County Police officials, the incident was reported around 10:11 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of Seventh Street in Ogden.

Officers listed a 35-year-old woman as the victim in the case.

According to Riley County police, an unknown person threw an object that was on fire onto the woman’s property.

Anyone with information may call Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

