President Donald Trump’s limo still has Goodyear tires despite calls for boycott, promise to remove

Goodyear Tire Co. tires are still on President Donald Trump's limousine while in Cleveland for the first presidential debate Sept. 29, 2020. In August he said he would swap them out after calling for a boycott on Goodyear when the company called Make America Great Again attire “unacceptable.”
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In August, President Donald Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co.'s products and said he would swap out the Goodyear tires from his limousine and after the company called Make America Great Again attire “unacceptable.”

However, the limo--called “The Beast”--still has Goodyear’s Kevlar-reinforced run-flat tires on it at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport when the president landed for the first presidential debate Tuesday at Case Western Reserve University.

“I would swap them out based on what I heard. We’ll see what happens. Look, you’re going to have a lot of people not wanting to buy that product anymore. They’ll buy from a competitor, made in the USA too,” Trump previously said during a White House press briefing.

A slide, that Goodyear claimed was not produced at the corporate level, shown at an Topeka employee meeting in a Kansas plant stated that Black Lives Matter and LGBT attire was approved but Blue Lives Matter, MAGA attire and any political attire was not allowed.

Goodyear employees say new zero-tolerance policy is discriminatory
Goodyear employees say new zero-tolerance policy is discriminatory(WIBW | WIBW)

Goodyear issued several statements after the above picture went viral.

Each them maintained the stance that Goodyear supports both law enforcement and equal justice but would not permit any political expressions of support in its facilities.

The president has previously rallied against “cancel culture,” calling it a political weapon.

“One of their political weapons is ‘cancel culture’, driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism, and it is completely alien to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America,” Trump said in a July 3 speech at Mount Rushmore.

