Advertisement

Kansas families get support to internet access, digital education

(Office of the Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced that over 1,700 Kansas families will be receiving support to internet access and digital education.

Governor Laura Kelly says as part of the Technology for Families Grant Program, the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund handed out $636,066 to support connectivity for families in need, which represents 86 counties in Kansas.

According to Gov. Kelly, her SPARK Taskforce recommended the CARES Act funding be available to increase digital access for families, which was part of the Round 2 proposals approved by the State Finance Council in July.

“We know that digital infrastructure is a critical need for families not only during a pandemic to access online education and telehealth services but also for the long-term economic opportunities that technology provides,” Governor Kelly said. “I appreciate members of my SPARK Taskforce and the SFC for making these needs a priority.”

Gov. Kelly said the Technology for Families Grant Program ensures families with young children are still able to access vital home visiting services that have shifted to a virtual environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said funds have been distributed for connectivity supports and devised to 40 organizations providing home visiting services through a grant application process. She said grantees found over 1,700 families and will work closely with them to identify the device and connectivity supports best meeting each family’s unique technology needs.

According to Gov. Kelly, this is the first round of grant selections. She said a total of $1.5 million has been made available for the program and additional selections will happen on an ongoing basis.

“We’re very pleased that our first round of selections will increase internet access for families all across Kansas,” said Melissa Rooker, Executive Director of KCCTF. “I want to thank Governor Kelly, the SPARK taskforce and legislators for providing this much-needed support to Kansas families.”

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

SCP+R opens remodeled Hillcrest Community Center entrance

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
A ribbon-cutting has been set for the remodeled Hillcrest Community Center entrance and lobby by Shawnee County Parks + Recreation.

News

District Magistrate Judge Blaine Carter retires

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
After 26 years, District Magistrate Judge Blaine Carter is retiring.

News

Country Stampede returns for 25th Anniversary

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Country Stampede at the Heartland is returning to Topeka for its 25th Anniversary.

News

Holmes Murphy Foundation donates to two KC nonprofits

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Holmes Murphy Foundation is donating over $100,000 in collective impact to local nonprofits, including two from Kansas City.

News

AECOM responds to KCC transparency request order with new electric rate study

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
AECOM has responded to the Kansas Corporation Commission transparency request order by filing a new version of the Kansas electric rate study.

Latest News

News

Topeka JUMP looks to build community, reject isolation

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
Topeka JUMP leaders of faith are seeking to build community and reject isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

Auburn Elementary goes into Secure Campus mode due to neighborhood incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
An incident in a neighborhood near Auburn Elementary School forced it into Secure Campus mode.

News

White speck seen over Topeka is a high-flying balloon

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
An unidentified flying object was seen over Topeka Tuesday, which has several asking what could it be?

News

Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour stops in Topeka

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Keep Kansas Great Bus Tour will make a stop in Kansas’s Capital City.

News

ArtsConnect announces 2020 Arty Award Honorees

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Motter
ArtsConnect is announcing its 2020 Arty Award Honorees and will celebrate them on Oct. 18 on the Evergy Plaza big screen.