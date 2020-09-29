Kansas families get support to internet access, digital education

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has announced that over 1,700 Kansas families will be receiving support to internet access and digital education.

Governor Laura Kelly says as part of the Technology for Families Grant Program, the Kansas Children’s Cabinet and Trust Fund handed out $636,066 to support connectivity for families in need, which represents 86 counties in Kansas.

According to Gov. Kelly, her SPARK Taskforce recommended the CARES Act funding be available to increase digital access for families, which was part of the Round 2 proposals approved by the State Finance Council in July.

“We know that digital infrastructure is a critical need for families not only during a pandemic to access online education and telehealth services but also for the long-term economic opportunities that technology provides,” Governor Kelly said. “I appreciate members of my SPARK Taskforce and the SFC for making these needs a priority.”

Gov. Kelly said the Technology for Families Grant Program ensures families with young children are still able to access vital home visiting services that have shifted to a virtual environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said funds have been distributed for connectivity supports and devised to 40 organizations providing home visiting services through a grant application process. She said grantees found over 1,700 families and will work closely with them to identify the device and connectivity supports best meeting each family’s unique technology needs.

According to Gov. Kelly, this is the first round of grant selections. She said a total of $1.5 million has been made available for the program and additional selections will happen on an ongoing basis.

“We’re very pleased that our first round of selections will increase internet access for families all across Kansas,” said Melissa Rooker, Executive Director of KCCTF. “I want to thank Governor Kelly, the SPARK taskforce and legislators for providing this much-needed support to Kansas families.”

