One killed, two seriously injured in Montgomery County crash

A Fredonia man was killed and two other people were seriously injured Monday morning when a pair of pickup trucks collided about five miles south of Independence in Montgomery County, authorities said.
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and two others were seriously injured Monday morning when a pair of pickup trucks crashed in Montgomery County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of 3900 Road, about five miles south of Independence.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1999 Ford F-150 pickup truck was northbound on 3900 Road when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound 1997 Ford pickup truck.

The driver of the 1997 Ford truck, Monty David Phillips, 56, of Fredonia, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Phillips was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the 1997 Ford truck, Amos Cole Jr., 55, of Fredonia, was transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center with serious injuries. The patrol said Cole wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the 1999 Ford truck, Paul David Thomas, 51, of Independence, was reported to be seriously injured. Thomas was transported to Coffeyville Regional Medical Center. The patrol said he was wearing a seat belt.

