Man sentenced following six deportations

By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 29, 2020 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A man from Mexico who has been sentenced to federal prison following six deportations.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says a man from Mexico who has been deported six times was sentenced to 10 months in federal prison on Tuesday.

According to McAllister, Perfecto Morales-Santiago, 42, who has been living in Kansas City, pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully re-entering the United States after deportation.

McAllister said Morales-Santiago admitted he was arrested for drunken driving in January of 2020 in Wyandotte County and his first deportation was in 2010 while his most recent was in 2017.

McAllister said he is commending Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan Huschka for their work on the case.

