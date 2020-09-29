Advertisement

Man arrested for drugs, gun possession

Devin Helton, 32
Devin Helton, 32(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Sep. 28, 2020 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested Sunday after being pulled over by Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies in the 3300 block of SW Topeka Blvd.

Deputies found narcotics and a gun inside the vehicle of 32-year-old Devin Helton.

Helton was booked for meth possession and distribution, transporting an open container, driving with a suspended license, criminal possession of a firearm, and the traffic violation he was stopped for in the first place.

